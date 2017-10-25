What are 2017's most popular costumes? - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

What are 2017's most popular costumes?

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
(WALB) -

Halloween is just a few days away and if you still haven't picked out a costume yet, there's still a little time.

Here's a list of some of the best selling costumes from Party City for 2017.

This year's list includes a few newcomers thanks to some major Hollywood blockbusters (Suicide Squad, Beauty and the Beast, IT.

  1. Wonder Woman
  2. Harley Quinn
  3. Clown
  4. Unicorn
  5. Rabbit
  6. Witch
  7. Pirate
  8. Zombie
  9. Dinosaur
  10. Princess
  11. Moana
  12. Ninja
  13. Superhero
  14. Mermaid
  15. IT
  16. Batman
  17. Monster
  18. Vampire
  19. Doll
  20. Belle

Or if you're feeling creative, you can dress up as something that's NOT on this list and be sure to stand out amongst all the other trick-or-treaters.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly