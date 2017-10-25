What are 2017's most popular costumes?

Halloween is just a few days away and if you still haven't picked out a costume yet, there's still a little time.

Here's a list of some of the best selling costumes from Party City for 2017.

This year's list includes a few newcomers thanks to some major Hollywood blockbusters (Suicide Squad, Beauty and the Beast, IT.)

Wonder Woman Harley Quinn Clown Unicorn Rabbit Witch Pirate Zombie Dinosaur Princess Moana Ninja Superhero Mermaid IT Batman Monster Vampire Doll Belle

Or if you're feeling creative, you can dress up as something that's NOT on this list and be sure to stand out amongst all the other trick-or-treaters.

