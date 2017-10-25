Shoplifters hit Sylvester Walmart again

This car was seen at the store (Source: SPD)

Call SPD if you know any of these people (Source: SPD)

Sylvester Police are asking the public's help to identify three men and two women who boldly walked out of the store with stolen merchandise.

The suspects committed thefts from Sylvester Walmart on October, 5, 14, and 23.

They were seen driving a compact dark gray four-door vehicle.

The store has been hard-hit by thieves who have taken merchandise out the doors without paying for it, over the last couple of years.

An organized group of crooks has hit this store in the past.

If you recognize anyone in the pictures, please contact Sylvester Police Department at 229-776-8219 with your information.

You do not have to give your name

Or you can call CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

