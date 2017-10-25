Mission Change remembers slain volunteers

Walker was killed trying to stop an armed robbery at the store. (Source: WALB)

Members of a non-profit organization in Albany are grieving the loss of two of its most dedicated volunteers.

Javis Walker, 31, and Diane Kelly, 62, are two of the city's most recent victims of gun violence. Their deaths left a huge hole in the hearts of those who worked alongside them through Mission Change.

CEO and Founder of Mission Change LaDonna Urick said they've cried a lot of tears in the past few days.

She said Javis Walker and Diane Kelly were both faithful volunteers with Mission Change, helping to serve food and assisting wherever and whenever they could.

Nearly two weeks ago, Walker was shot and killed when police say he tried to intervene during an armed robbery at an East Albany Dollar General.

Kelly was found dead with a gunshot wound to the face early Monday morning inside her home on Valley Road. Her husband is charged with her murder.

Urick said the recent violence in the city is devastating, especially when it takes a personal hit. She said this year has been tough for the city and made this call for unity.

"We just need to come together and say, you know what, the only way that we're going to get along and that we can remember people for what they did and the good things that are going on, is to come together and talk about those things," said Urick.

Urick also encouraged everyone one to live in the now and cherish each moment.

Mission Change will host a memorial to remember Walker. It will be on Sunday at 6 p.m. in Walden Chapel at First Methodist Albany. The community is invited to attend.

Urick said they are working with the family of Diane Kelly to see how they can assist in honoring her life as well.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!