Vigil scheduled for Albany nightclub shooting victim

Friends and family of a man gunned down outside an Albany nightclub will hold a vigil on Thursday in the victim's hometown of Pelham.

Travion Jones, 25, is one of Albany's most recent victims of gun violence. He was shot and killed outside the SandTrap 5.0 on Radium Springs early Sunday morning.

Investigators said the shooting happened after a fight began inside the club between the victim and the suspect, then spilled over into the parking lot.

The suspect, Dominique Davis, 29, is still on the run. He is also from Pelham.

As that search continues, friends and family of Jones are hoping to honor his life with a candlelight vigil.

Long-time friend Brandon Thomas is organizing the vigil. He called the news of Jones' death devastating and shocking.

He said Jones was well-liked and stayed to himself, and called for peace.

"It's just that we need to stop those things. It's to get out, to talk about him, the memories of him. Let his friends talk about memories. Just to show the community how this touched our community," said Thomas.

The vigil is scheduled for Wednesday night at 7 p.m. It will be held at Freedom Park on Railroad Street in Pelham. The public is invited.

If you know where Dominique Davis is, you are asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

