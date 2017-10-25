Deadline nearing for YMCA Chili Run early registration

Runners getting ready for the Chili Run (Source: WALB)

The deadline for early registration for the Albany Area YMCA's Chili Run is coming up.

Those interested have until this Friday to sign up for early registration.

Organizers said after Friday, the race fee will go up by five dollars.

This year's race is set for Saturday, November 11th.

The races include a 15K, 5K, and one-mile run.

After the run, participants can warm up with some chili.

Proceeds from the race will go to help the Albany Area YMCA.

Those interested can learn more about registration by calling the Albany Area YMCA at 229-436-0531.

