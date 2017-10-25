Albany Mayor looks for residents to join new coalition to fight crime

In the five days since the Mayor first proposed her Safe City Coalition, there have already been two more homicides. (Source: WALB)

Another call to action against crime came from Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard on Tuesday night.

In the five days since the Mayor first proposed her Safe City Coalition, there have already been two more homicides.

That's 21 so far this year.

Mayor Hubbard said she wants the coalition to take a hard look at the crimes being committed.

She also wants to see the coalition use technology to prevent crimes.

The Coalition will gather facts and data to recommend policies and best practices about how the city can prevent and respond to violence, especially gun and drug violence.

Sunday, another shooting left a man dead at the SandTrap 5.0.

The Mayor said the community is puzzled over the senseless violence.

"If you're going out to a club I mean would like us to see just think about who in this community can help us change that mindset," said Mayor Hubbard. "Why if you're going out to have a good time, do you have a gun?"

She hopes the Safe City Coalition will provide an answer to that question.

But what she's not trying to do is reinvent the wheel but partner with organizations already fighting crime.

Mayor Hubbard is looking for individuals in different professions to participate in the coalition.

Right now, there's no set number of people on the coalition.

But once it's formed, members of the Safe City Coalition will be asked to present their recommendations to city commissioners for a discussion, in hopes to be adopted.

Those interested are encouraged to contact Albany Police Department.

