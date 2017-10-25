9-year-old bareback rider heads to nationals, teaches others about disorder

Coleman has been riding four several years (Source: WALB)

For one Ben Hill County nine-year-old, riding bulls and broncos has become a big part of his life. Now, as he prepares for a national championship, he's using the sport to teach others a little about himself.

A smile lets you know Brodie Coleman is ready to ride.

He holds on tight and lets his dad do the sweating, as he tries to buck Brodie off of a training barrel.

His long hours and his dad's tired arm are all getting him ready for the real deal.

Coleman has competed across the country bareback riding bulls and broncos.

While some may get nervous just watching him, this is where Brodie feels at home.

"We got into it, I did it and I just fell in love," Coleman said. "Sometimes, I just do bulls and then broncs."

Lately, when he's been riding either, he's been doing well.

"This is my third place k-5 junior steer riding [buckle]," Coleman said, looking over his collection.

But Brodie is now heading to the Jr. National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this December.

"I feel so proud of myself and excited," Coleman said.

He qualified in Texas recently and is a regional circuit champ. His family is right there with him as he follows in their footsteps, and makes leaps forward.

"You put your hand all the way through and that's all you're hanging onto with that bucking horse," Brodie's mother Ashley, who used to ride rodeo, said, as she explains just how hard it can be.

But to Brodie's family he's a champion because of a lot more than bull riding.

Brodie was recently diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome and is using his time on the road to teach others about the disorder.

"It doesn't matter if you have Tourette Syndrome or anything that you think is going to make you fall back," Brodie said. "Just run after your dreams. If you want to run after your dreams, you can."

And that's exactly what the boy from Ben Hill County is doing.

"There's a lot coming up," Brodie joked. "I'm going to be a champion bareback rider. I'll be riding the hair off 'em."

When he does, he'll be tipping his little hat to thank his family for all they've done for him, and they'll be doing the same.

You can learn how to support Brodie and his dreams by visiting his GoFundMe page.

