Crime concerns one reason Albany business moving to Lee County

Concerns about crime were one of the reasons leaders of a business that has been located in Albany for a quarter century announced they were moving to Lee County.

Larry McCarthy and Morgan Howard of Johnson Controls, introduced themselves to Lee County commissioners Tuesday night.

The heating and cooling and technology contractors said crime concerns were one of the issues that made them decide to move to Lee County.

"Quite honestly, we had some people coming in through our warehouse with just ladies working in the office and made them very nervous a couple of times. So we quite honestly just thought it was time to move," said McCarthy.

McCarthy said even when they sought financing to repair their building on West Gordon Avenue, crime became an issue in the lending process.

Another reason was that most of their employees live in Lee County. They move into their new headquarters December 1st.

