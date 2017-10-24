4C Academy CEO: students will gain the skills employers need

School leaders hope to have all of the construction completed by January so students can have a lab space to work on their career paths. (Source: WALB)

On Tuesday evening, school leaders told board members students will have the skills Southwest GA employers are looking for during a presentation on the first quarter.

Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy school leaders said the first semester focused on teaching the more than 400 students baseline and soft-skills training.

Students learned about the 14 career paths available at the school.

Some of those include aviation, construction, and healthcare pathways.

Students will be able to select a pathway before leaving for Christmas break.

School leaders also invited dozens of working professionals to speak to them about work ethic, critical thinking and problem solving - important skills in the workforce.

"Really to provide some engagement and so they can have the opportunity to meet them but also gives a way to reinforce what they're learning in the classroom and how they can be applied to the real world. That's what they're all about," explained CEO Chris Hatcher.

Half of the school is still under construction.

School leaders hope to have all of it completed by January so students can have a lab space to work on their career paths.

