Team of the Week: Valdosta beats top-ranked Lee Co.

The Trojans were ranked at the top of 6A (Source: WALB)

The Valdosta Wildcats know what it takes to be champions, but this season has brought hardship.

A schedule of dominant teams has left them with only a couple wins, until last week.

Thats when the Wildcats beat a top ranked Lee County and earned the High School Football Team of the Week.

Lee County was riding high heading into the game. The team was ranked first in 6A and undefeated. The Trojans were even our Team of the Week last week for pulling off a close win.

But it would come down to the wire again, and the Wildcats would show off their grit.

Valdosta, even down by two scores in the second half, mustered up the energy to make it close, get the win and possibly shake up region standings.

