Med students kick off 2-day tour of SWGA

Dozens of medical students got a chance to tour Phoebe Putney Hospital and get a taste of what Southwest Georgia has to offer.

Ninety second-year medical students from the Medical College of Georgia - Augusta University, kicked off a 2-day tour at the southwest campus in Albany.

School leaders said a majority of the students raised their hand when asked if this was their first time visiting this region of the state.

Hospital officials said this tour exposes them to the health needs, manpower shortages and the health challenges in rural communities.

"It's been a really incredible experience because I never really understood how much need there was. And you know serving underserved communities was one of the biggest reasons why I entered medicine," said MCG medical student Paula Delgado.

"We want them to understand that they can be extremely successful here, but more than that, we want to expose them to the region, to the health needs," explained MCG Associate Dean, Dr. Doug Patten.

