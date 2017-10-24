ADDU taskforce educates members of Girls Inc. on drug prevention

ADDU even brought along their German Shepherd, Baddie, part of the K-9 unit. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of young girls learned why they should say no to drugs on Tuesday afternoon.

As part of Red Ribbon week, Girls Inc. of Albany invited the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit to talk to the girls about the dangers of drugs.

Drug agents spoke to them about how to resist peer pressure.

With Halloween next week, they also suggested for them not to take candy from strangers.

ADDU even brought along their German Shepherd, Baddie, part of the K-9 unit.

Staff said studies show girls are more likely than boys to be introduced to drugs at an early age.

"I learned that when we go trick or treating we need our parents to check our bags before we eat it. The police dog is not trained to bite but trained to find drugs," said De'era Roney.

After ADDU's presentation, the girls were allowed to pet Baddie and explore one of the unit's police cars.

