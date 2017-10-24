'Walk to End Alzheimer's' coming to Tifton

The Alzheimer's Association in Tifton is introducing a white flower to help fundraise for a cure in their fight against Alzheimer's.

The Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Saturday on the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College campus in Tifton.

Alzheimer's is something that affects nearly six million Americans and there currently is no cure.

This year's goal is $60,000 and they are already more than halfway there.

This year will be different from walks in the past, adding a unique element for the hope of a survivor.

"We have a white flower that we're introducing this year. So the white flower represents the first survivor of Alzheimer's, which does not yet exist, but we are introducing that with the hope and the reminder that this is what we are fighting for," said event co-chair Amanda Brack.

You can register for the walk on the Walk to End Alzheimer's website and it will all kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday at the softball field at ABAC.

