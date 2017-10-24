'Walk to End Alzheimer's' coming to Tifton

Larry McCarthy and Morgan Howard of Johnson Controls, introduced themselves to Lee County commissioners Tuesday night. The heating and cooling and technology contractors said crime concerns were one of the issues that made them decide to move from Albany to Lee County.More >>
Larry McCarthy and Morgan Howard of Johnson Controls, introduced themselves to Lee County commissioners Tuesday night. The heating and cooling and technology contractors said crime concerns were one of the issues that made them decide to move from Albany to Lee County.More >>
The Alzheimer's Association in Tifton is introducing a white flower to help fundraise for a cure in their fight against Alzheimer's.More >>
The Alzheimer's Association in Tifton is introducing a white flower to help fundraise for a cure in their fight against Alzheimer's.More >>
More than 150 men from all over the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College campus and the city of Tifton came together to support taking a stand to stop domestic violence.More >>
More than 150 men from all over the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College campus and the city of Tifton came together to support taking a stand to stop domestic violence.More >>
The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit Commander has a message for drug traffickers still on the streets-- he's after you.More >>
The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit Commander has a message for drug traffickers still on the streets-- he's after you.More >>
Students in Thomas County are finding creative ways to say no to drugs.More >>
Students in Thomas County are finding creative ways to say no to drugs.More >>