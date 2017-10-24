Tifton first responders walk in high heels to stop domestic violence

First responders putting on heels for a good cause. (Source: WALB)

More than 150 men from all over the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College campus and the city of Tifton came together to support taking a stand to stop domestic violence.

This was the first year first responders got involved and they raised over $2,000 for Ruth's Cottage and the PattiCake House, an emergency shelter for women and children.

There was a $25 registration fee to take part in the event and with over 150 participants and fundraisers, they were able to raise over $4,000.

Funds raised will benefit Ruth's Cottage and the PattiCake House.

"This is a great opportunity and great event to support," said Fire Chief Bobby Bennett.

First responders decided to take part in the event because of the services Ruth's Cottage and the PattiCake House provides.

"It's the meaning of it. Supporting Ruth's Cottage and the PattiCake House and what they mean and what they do for ladies and kids, is just a blessing to have in our community and we want to be able to support them in any way possible," said Bennett.

Men also held signs of support to speak up when they see something going on that shouldn't.

They took an oath of promise to respect and uplift women in their lives

But when asked about their experience running in high heels, many said it was painful but worth because it was for a good cause.

If you would like to donate or get involved in helping combat the issue of domestic violence you can contact Ruth's Cottage and the Patticake house at (229) 387-9697.

