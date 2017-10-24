Recommended Trick or Treating times in SWGA - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Recommended Trick or Treating times in SWGA

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
It's almost that time to grab your little ghouls or goblins and go door-to-door, hoping for a big candy haul.

WALB reached out to some cities in Southwest Georgia to find out what days and times are recommended to take the kiddies trick or treating and here is what we have so far:

  • Albany: 5 - 9:30 p.m. on Halloween
  • Americus: 5 - 8 p.m. on Halloween
  • Ashburn: Downtown city celebration will be from 6 - 8:30 p.m. on Halloween
  • Bainbridge: No Recommendation
  • Camilla: 6 - 8 p.m. on Halloween
  • Cordele: 6 - 8 p.m. on Halloween
  • Dawson: 6 - 9 p.m. on Halloween
  • Douglas: 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Halloween
  • Fitzgerald: No Recommendation
  • Moultrie: No Recommendation
  • Sylvester: 6:30 - 9 p.m. on Halloween
  • Tifton: No Recommendation
  • Thomasville: No Recommendation
  • Valdosta: 6 - 9 p.m. on Halloween

Remember to trick or treat safely and check the candy before your kids (or you) start eating the sweet treats.

