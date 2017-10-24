Recommended Trick or Treating times in SWGA

It's almost that time to grab your little ghouls or goblins and go door-to-door, asking for candy. (Source: Pixabay)

It's almost that time to grab your little ghouls or goblins and go door-to-door, hoping for a big candy haul.

WALB reached out to some cities in Southwest Georgia to find out what days and times are recommended to take the kiddies trick or treating and here is what we have so far:

Albany: 5 - 9:30 p.m. on Halloween

Americus: 5 - 8 p.m. on Halloween

Ashburn: Downtown city celebration will be from 6 - 8:30 p.m. on Halloween

Bainbridge: No Recommendation

Camilla: 6 - 8 p.m. on Halloween

Cordele: 6 - 8 p.m. on Halloween

Dawson: 6 - 9 p.m. on Halloween

Douglas: 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Halloween

Fitzgerald: No Recommendation

Moultrie: No Recommendation

Sylvester: 6:30 - 9 p.m. on Halloween

Tifton: No Recommendation

Thomasville: No Recommendation

Valdosta: 6 - 9 p.m. on Halloween

Remember to trick or treat safely and check the candy before your kids (or you) start eating the sweet treats.

