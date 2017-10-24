Rachel Lane residents upset as construction project issues continue

The residents want answers as to what can be done to protect their property and their privacy. (Source: WALB)

Rachel Lane residents in Thomasville said the issues surrounding a new apartment complex construction project are still ongoing.

The residents want answers as to what can be done to protect their property and their privacy.

"What are we supposed to do to get some peace and quiet after hours," asked a Rachel Lane resident.

There have been privacy issues and noise complaints on top of damage to Rachel Lane homes from drainage.

The residents said the problems aren't going away and neither are they.

"It's a constant battle, no one wants to take responsibility," said Rachel Lane resident Morgan Bailey.

City engineering staff said they put a temporary trough on the back of the Market Station project property so the water doesn't go directly into the backyards of the residents.

"Do you agree that the temporary diversion has helped," asked Thomasville City Manager Steve Sykes.

"I would say its helped in a sense because I haven't seen clay on my property. What I will say is I still feel like it was saturated," said Bailey.

Bailey said she brought her concerns to city staff in January and feels like something should have been done sooner.

"There is a problem with breakdown of communication, yes we seem upset about this issue but we are upset for a reason," explained Bailey.

Residents said they were only given the original plan for the project, which appears to be very different than the next plan that was drafted in November of 2016.

Instead of a retention pond backing up to their property, this new plan added a two-story apartment building and broke up the retention pond into three separate ponds.

"There was an approval that was done, neighbors were not included in this process," said Bailey.

The question is, what can be done now? City staff said they feel they have done their part and the developer will have to find a permanent solution.

"We have the most powerful tool, there will be no certificate of occupancy until we clear all of this up," said Mayor Pro Tem Don Sims.

WALB has tried several times to reach out to IDP housing in Valdosta and Great Southern construction who are both over the project to see what they have to say about the residents concerns.

Neither have responded.

