Former Thomasville principal running for council at-large seat

Former Thomasville High School Principal Todd Mobley is running for the city council at-large seat.

Mobley, who's lived in Thomasville all his life, said he is running because he believes it's time for a change.

Mobley said his vision for Thomasville is controlled city spending, street repairs and new sidewalks.

"It's been a wonderful time campaigning, meeting people and finding out their views on what needs to be done and what they want done. I hope I can be one of those people to help carry those plans through," said Mobley.

Mobley is running against Don Sims and Matt Kirkley for the at-large seat.

Greg Hobbs, incumbent District 1, Post 2 councilman, is running unopposed.

District 2, Post 2 incumbent Max Beverly is squaring off against David Hufstetler.

