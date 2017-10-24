Former Thomasville principal running for council at-large seat - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Former Thomasville principal running for council at-large seat

Former Thomasville High School Principal Todd Mobley is running for the city council at large seat. (Source: WALB) Former Thomasville High School Principal Todd Mobley is running for the city council at large seat. (Source: WALB)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Former Thomasville High School Principal Todd Mobley is running for the city council at-large seat.

Mobley, who's lived in Thomasville all his life, said he is running because he believes it's time for a change.

Mobley said his vision for Thomasville is controlled city spending, street repairs and new sidewalks.

"It's been a wonderful time campaigning, meeting people and finding out their views on what needs to be done and what they want done. I hope I can be one of those people to help carry those plans through," said Mobley.

Mobley is running against Don Sims and Matt Kirkley for the at-large seat.

Greg Hobbs, incumbent District 1, Post 2 councilman, is running unopposed.

District 2, Post 2 incumbent Max Beverly is squaring off against David Hufstetler. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly