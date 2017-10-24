Thomas Co. students dress up for Red Ribbon Week

Students in Thomas County are finding creative ways to say no to drugs. (Source: WALB)

Students in Thomas County are finding creative ways to say no to drugs.

On Tuesday, students at Garrison Pilcher Elementary dressed up in camo to "hide from drugs"

This is all a part of Red Ribbon Week, which started on Monday.

Teachers and administrators said it's important to start teaching students to say no, at a young age.

"We have dress up days to remember to say no to drugs," said Cooper Creech, a second-grade student

They'll have activities all week.

On Wednesday students will wear red.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!