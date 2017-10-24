Chris Cohilas joins GA Public Defender Council

A of Chris Cohilas and Governor Deal during the swearing in ceremony yesterday. (Source: Cohilas's Facebook page)

Governor Nathan Deal announced Tuesday that an Albany attorney is the latest member to join the Georgia Public Defender Council.

Chris Cohilas said he's humbled and honored for the opportunity to work for the organization.

The council is an independent agency within Georgia's executive branch.

They work to ensure that every person is granted adequate, effective and ethical legal representation.

Currently, Cohilas serves as a partner in the Watson Spence law firm and as chairman of the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners.

