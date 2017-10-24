Albany 'hero' laid to rest after deadly Dollar General armed robbery

Police and the community said he will always be remembered as a hero. (Source: WALB)

Community members, family and friends mourned the death and celebrated the life of Jarvis Walker as he was laid to rest on Tuesday.

Police and the community said he will always be remembered as a hero.

Those that knew him said the 31-year-old enjoyed life and was quick to tell you about his love for comic books and video games.

Many said the shooting that took his life was a "senseless killing", stripping away the life of a kind and gentle man.

