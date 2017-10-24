State insurance commission candidate makes stop in Albany

A candidate running for the State of Georgia insurance commissioner in 2018 stopped in Albany Tuesday. (Source: Cindy Zelden)

A candidate running for the State of Georgia insurance commissioner in 2018 stopped in Albany Tuesday.

Cindy Zelden has been living in Atlanta since 1994.

Zelden said she's committed to making Georgia a better place to live.

She said it's an important office that oversees not only the insurance markets but also enforces consumer protections and is there for consumers when they need it.

She said after the recent storms in Georgia, many residents have had insurance questions about their homes, cars, and even health.

"Those are all issues that are under the insurance commissioners office, and as a consumer advocate, I want to work for consumers at this state to make sure they have the insurance that they need so that they have that protection as well as a piece of mind that insurance ought to bring," said Zelden.

Zelden said she wants to focus her campaign on the key insurance issues that affect people every day.

