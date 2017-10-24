TRAFFIC ALERT: Pecan truck rolled over on Hwy 37

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol are on the scene of an accident where a semi-truck carrying a load of pecans has overturned.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 18 on Highway 37 in Mitchell County.

At least part of the road is blocked while officials work to remove the pecans and spilled diesel fuel from the roadway.

There were no reports of injuries or what caused the accident.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the spill is cleared.

