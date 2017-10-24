ADDU agents upping their game to combat drug-related crime

The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit Commander has a message for drug traffickers still on the streets-- he's after you.

Major Prurince Dice said his agents are changing their hours and upping their game to combat the drug problem in the city.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Major Dice explained that after months of hard work, his agents made seven total arrests of mid to upper level drug traffickers.

In all, approximately $286,000 worth of drugs were seized along with stolen weapons.

Major Dice said his drug squad is a part of the mayor's new Safe City Coalition, which is a newly formed team to combat major crime.

"Being aggressive on drug trafficking will help with some of the crime issues that we're having. It's unfortunate that our city has had 21 murders. That's unfortunate. That's unacceptable," said Major Dice. And whatever we can do as a team to continue to go after these individuals, I believe that we can assist with those numbers declining."

Below is a list of those arrested and their charges:

