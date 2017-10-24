Editorial: Will you take a stand?

We've had 21 homicides so far in 2017. Are you concerned?

A recent letter from Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler demonstrates his frustration with our community's senseless violence.

He says it's time to TAKE A STAND.

This comes after a call to action for the city of Albany FROM Mayor Dorothy Hubbard, who is also demanding an end to the violence.

She has declared a need for residents to take back their community, and has launched a new collaborative effort to combat these recent crimes.

Bishop Frederick Williams, Chairman for the "Stop The Violence" campaign in Albany, also says "The violence has to stop!"

He's asking law enforcement, lawmakers, and the community to stand up and make some changes, including changing the mindsets of this generation.

To emphasize the toll this year's violence is taking on our community, 21 hearses, one for each homicide victim, will be a part of a processional downtown this Thursday, concluding with a rally at the Local Government Center.

You are invited to join this campaign and attend this event in downtown Albany, beginning at 4:00.

It's time to "TAKE A STAND" in Albany and Dougherty County.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!