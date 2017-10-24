GISA football state playoffs 1st round schedule

The team made it several round into the playoffs last year (Source: WALB) WALB -
Here is the first round schedule for the South Georgia football teams that made the GISA state playoffs.
Games are scheduled for Friday night.
AAA
Southland @ Trinity Christian, Dublin
Edmund Burke @ Valwood
Tiftarea @ Frederica
Bulloch @ Deerfield-Windsor
AA
First Presbyterian @ Terrell Academy
Westwood @ Memorial Day
Southwest Georgia (Bye)
