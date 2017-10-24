GISA football state playoffs 1st round schedule - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GISA football state playoffs 1st round schedule

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
Here is the first round schedule for the South Georgia football teams that made the GISA state playoffs.

Games are scheduled for Friday night.

AAA

Southland @ Trinity Christian, Dublin

Edmund Burke @ Valwood

Tiftarea @ Frederica

Bulloch @ Deerfield-Windsor

AA

First Presbyterian @ Terrell Academy

Westwood @ Memorial Day 

Southwest Georgia (Bye)

