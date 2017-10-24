GISA football state playoffs 1st round schedule

The team made it several round into the playoffs last year (Source: WALB)

Here is the first round schedule for the South Georgia football teams that made the GISA state playoffs.

Games are scheduled for Friday night.

AAA

Southland @ Trinity Christian, Dublin

Edmund Burke @ Valwood

Tiftarea @ Frederica

Bulloch @ Deerfield-Windsor

AA

First Presbyterian @ Terrell Academy

Westwood @ Memorial Day

Southwest Georgia (Bye)

