VPD investigates fatal shooting on East Jane Street

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

The Valdosta Police Department is on the scene of a fatal shooting on East Jane Street.

It happened after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said that a 39-year-old African American male was shot multiple times.

Lowndes County EMS was the first to arrive and first responders attempted CPR.

The victim was transported to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect was detained after the shooting and is being called a person of interest, according to VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

Bembry said the VPD may be looking for others related to the incident. 

Anyone with information connected to this shooting is urged to contact police.

