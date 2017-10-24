Victim identified, suspect arrested after fatal Valdosta shootin - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Victim identified, suspect arrested after fatal Valdosta shooting

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
The Valdosta Police Department is on the scene of a fatal shooting on East Jane Street. (Source: WALB) The Valdosta Police Department is on the scene of a fatal shooting on East Jane Street. (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

The Valdosta Police Department has made an arrest in the fatal Tuesday morning shooting.

Jean Claude Doricien, 31, was arrested after he was seen running from the scene by Valdosta City Cameras. Detectives caught up with him near the intersection of East Moore and North Forrest Streets.

After being questioned, Doricien was taken in to custody and charged with felony murder. He was transported to the Lowndes County Jail and more charges could be pending.

Police have identified the victim as Tovara Flowers, 39, who was shot multiple times after 10 a.m. 

Lowndes County EMS was the first to arrive and first responders attempted CPR.

Flowers was transported to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

VPD Lt. Adam Bembry said it appears to be an isolated incident and VPD is not looking for any other suspects.

“Chief Childress commented on how proud he was of the great work by all responding officers and detectives who had the offender in custody in less than two hours. Additionally, he advised how grateful he was to our city leaders for continuing to support the use and expansion of the city wide camera system that proved invaluable in this case,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

