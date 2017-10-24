UPDATE: Drivers identified after fatal Calhoun Co. accident - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Drivers identified after fatal Calhoun Co. accident

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
The accident involved a black Ford Mustang and a John Deere tractor (Source: WALB) The accident involved a black Ford Mustang and a John Deere tractor (Source: WALB)
GSP confirms one person died in the accident (Source: WALB) GSP confirms one person died in the accident (Source: WALB)
CALHOUN CO., GA (WALB) -

Officials have identified the drivers involved in a fatal Tuesday morning accident.

Albany 's Georgia State Patrol Post 40 is investigating the accident, which happened on Highway 234 in Calhoun County.

GSP Post Commander Sergeant First Class John Vanlandingham said a black Ford Mustang driven by Joseph Tye, was traveling east when it rear-ended a small John Deere tractor driven by Bobby Ross, around 7 a.m.

The impact caused the tractor to flip several times down the shoulder of the highway, killing Ross. Tye remained on scene and is okay.

GSP's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is conducting an investigation, gathering evidence, and checking Tye's speed.

The post commander said this could be a prosecutable offense with the possibility of a trial.

For a time, both lanes of Highway 234 were blocked and drivers had to turn around. GSP cleared the scene in about two hours.

