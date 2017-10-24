One dead after tractor accident in Calhoun Co.

GSP confirms one person died in the accident (Source: WALB)

Georgia State Patrol Albany Post 40 is investigating a deadly accident on Highway 234 in Calhoun County.

It happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday. GSP Post Commander Sergeant First Class John Vanlandingham said a black Ford Mustang was traveling east when it rear-ended a small John Deere tractor.

The impact caused the tractor to flip several times down the shoulder of the highway killing the driver of the tractor.

The driver of the Mustang remained on scene and is okay.

GSP, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, and EMS remain on scene.

GSP's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is conducting an investigation, gathering evidence, and checking the speed of the Mustang. The post commander said this could be a prosecutable offense with the possibility of a trial.

The names of both drivers are not being released at this time.

For now, both lanes of Highway 234 are blocked and drivers are being forced to turn around. GSP said the scene should be clear within the next two hours.

