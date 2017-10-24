Burglar targets same store twice in two days - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Burglar targets same store twice in two days

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Investigators need your help identifying this man. (Source: Lee County Sherif''s Office) Investigators need your help identifying this man. (Source: Lee County Sherif''s Office)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Lee County investigators need your help tracking down this man. 

Detectives said he shattered the front door of the Chevron on the 1400 block of Highway 82 not once, but twice. 

Investigator Joshua Davis said it appears the same man burglarized the store around 1:45 a.m. October 16 and again at 12:30 a.m. on October 18. 

Investigator Davis said the man stole cigarettes, lottery tickets, cigars, and dip.

If you recognize this man, you're asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (229) 759-6012.

