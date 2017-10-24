Phoebe purchases vacant former grocery store - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Phoebe purchases vacant former grocery store

The property is at the corner of Westover and Meredyth (Source: WALB)
The building was formerly a grocery store (Source: WALB)
Final plans for the property will be announced at a later date (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A long-empty building in Albany will soon get new life.

Phoebe announced on Tuesday in a press release that it has purchased the former grocery store at the corner of Westover Boulevard and Meredyth Drive.

Phoebe officials said the acquisition is part of Phoebe's long-term strategies to improve access to quality outpatient healthcare. Details of specific services to be offered from the new location were not released.

Recently, Phoebe also purchased a former grocery store on Dawson Road, which now houses Phoebe Northwest. 

Officials say they are still developing final plans for the Meredyth property. They plan to publicly share those plans once completed.

