Thomas man arrested for child porn

A Thomasville man who came to the attention of law enforcement in a child pornography investigation, was arrested at his home Monday.

Almost three weeks ago, the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit started a case, after receiving tips about child pornography on the internet.

The home of Garland Gordon, 67, was searched by the GBI and the Thomasville Police Department, and several electronic devices were confiscated.

Gordon was arrested for the Sexual Exploitation of Children. Gordon was charged with five counts of O.C.G.A 16-12-100, Distribution of Child Pornography, and booked into the Thomas County Jail.

Investigators are going through Gordon's electronic devices now.

The GBI said that this investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade.

The ICAC Program, created by the U. S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching looking for underage victims.

Anyone with information about this case or any other cases of child exploitation are encouraged to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.

