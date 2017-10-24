The Rocket counts down to relaunch

A blast from Albany's past is making a comeback!

The Rocket, a retro style burger place, has set up shop at 1935 Dawson Road, near Lake Loretta.

On Monday, the Facebook page for the restaurant posted people looking to apply any of their openings can stop by the restaurant on Friday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The restaurant has been keeping fans updated with their progress on social media, showing behind the scenes of the construction progress and photos of menu items they are testing.

Other than burgers and milkshakes, it isn't clear what the full menu will be. However, a catering menu is available on the Facebook page.

The Rocket is set to relaunch this month.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

