Terrell Co. man is missing

The Terrell County Sheriff's office has issued an alert for a missing man who is suffering from early stages of dementia.

Willie James 'Gomer' Green, 63, was last seen at 11:00 p.m. on Monday night, October 23, 2017 at his residence on Jones Drive in Dawson.

He drove off in a White 2004 Ford Pickup truck with Georgia tag number: ALA 4215

Green is described as a black man, 5' 9", 170 lbs, slim build, brown eyes and very short or bald head.

If you have any information, please call 229-995-4488.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!