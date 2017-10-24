Terrell Co. man is missing

The Terrell County Sheriff's office has issued an alert for a missing man who is suffering from early stages of dementia.
Willie James 'Gomer' Green, 63, was last seen at 11:00 p.m. on Monday night, October 23, 2017 at his residence on Jones Drive in Dawson.
He drove off in a White 2004 Ford Pickup truck with Georgia tag number: ALA 4215
Green is described as a black man, 5' 9", 170 lbs, slim build, brown eyes and very short or bald head.
If you have any information, please call 229-995-4488.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.