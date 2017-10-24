Missing Terrell Co. man found safe

The Terrell County Sheriff's office issued an alert for a missing man who is suffering from early stages of dementia.

They said Tuesday morning, that he was found safe in Columbus, by Columbus Police.

Willie James 'Gomer' Green, 63, drove away from his residence on Jones Drive in Dawson Monday night in a White 2004 Ford Pickup truck.

