Husband charged with murder makes first court appearance

An Albany man accused of murdering his wife stood before a judge on Tuesday.

David Kelly was arrested just hours after his wife was found dead early Monday morning in the couple's home on Valley Road.

Investigators say Diane Kelly, 62, had a gunshot wound to the face.

During the investigation, crime scene units removed a rifle from the home.

David Kelly was there when investigators arrived. He was taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning and later booked in the Dougherty County Jail, where he remains on no bond.

