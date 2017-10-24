Husband charged with murder makes first court appearance - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Husband charged with murder makes first court appearance

David Kelly made his first appearance Tuesday morning (Source: WALB) David Kelly made his first appearance Tuesday morning (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

An Albany man accused of murdering his wife stood before a judge on Tuesday.

David Kelly was arrested just hours after his wife was found dead early Monday morning in the couple's home on Valley Road.

Investigators say Diane Kelly, 62, had a gunshot wound to the face.

During the investigation, crime scene units removed a rifle from the home.

David Kelly was there when investigators arrived. He was taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning and later booked in the Dougherty County Jail, where he remains on no bond.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

