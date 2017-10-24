Grinstead gag order challenge set for GA Supreme Court - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Grinstead gag order challenge set for GA Supreme Court

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Tara Grinstead (Source: Family) Tara Grinstead (Source: Family)
Gag order issued in Tara Grinstead's murder investigation. (Source: Superior Court of Irwin County Clerk's Office) Gag order issued in Tara Grinstead's murder investigation. (Source: Superior Court of Irwin County Clerk's Office)
Bo Dukes (Source: Jail booking document) Bo Dukes (Source: Jail booking document)
Ryan Duke in court on February 23 (Source: WALB) Ryan Duke in court on February 23 (Source: WALB)
ATLANTA, GA (WALB) -

Several media organizations are appealing a gag order by the Irwin County Superior Court in the high-profile murder case of Tara Grinstead.

On February 23, 2017, after allegedly receiving a tip, the GBI arrested Ryan Alexander Duke and charged him with Grinstead’s murder.

Within a week of Duke's first appearance, Judge Melanie Cross issued a gag order after Duke’s attorney asked the court to bar trial participants from commenting on the case. 

The gag order prevented law enforcement and attorneys associated with the case, and family members of the victim and suspects from speaking to the media.

Judge Cross wrote that the gag order was necessary to prevent pre-trial publicity so that to ensure that accused killer Ryan Duke could receive a fair trial.

On March 2, 2017, WXIA-TV and WMAZ-TV challenged the order, saying it was too vague. 

On March 24, 2017, the judge modified the order. The new order still limits which individuals can speak in this case, but clarifies what information they are allowed to share.

Until the case goes to court, the DA, counsel for the defendant Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes, the court staff and current and past members of law enforcement that worked on the investigation cannot release any information relating to the character, criminal record of the defendants or possibility of a plea.

The judge also clarified that the order doesn't apply to members of the media.

You can read the full order below.

The attorneys for the media organizations are S. Derek Bauer, Ian Byrnside, and Cody Wigington.

The attorneys for the State and Duke are Paul Bowden, District Attorney, and John Mobley, II.

MORE COVERAGE OF THE TARA GRINSTEAD CASE
+Bo Dukes waves Wilcox Co. arraignment in Tara Grinstead case
+Bo Dukes indicted for role in Tara Grinstead case
+11 years later: Arrest made, charges filed in Tara Grinstead murder case 
+Irwin Co. community speaks out after arrest in Grinstead case 
+'Up and Vanished' podcaster reacts to arrest in Tara Grinstead case 
+Grinstead search continues; investigators under gag order 
+Community searches for answers as Grinstead investigation continues
+Judge softens gag order in Grinstead case
+Ryan Duke indicted for the murder of Tara Grinstead

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Husband charged with murder makes first court appearance

    Husband charged with murder makes first court appearance

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 9:15 AM EDT2017-10-24 13:15:53 GMT
    David Kelly made his first appearance Tuesday morning (Source: WALB)David Kelly made his first appearance Tuesday morning (Source: WALB)

    An Albany man accused of murdering his wife stood before a judge on Tuesday. 

    More >>

    An Albany man accused of murdering his wife stood before a judge on Tuesday. 

    More >>

  • Grinstead gag order challenge set for GA Supreme Court

    Grinstead gag order challenge set for GA Supreme Court

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 8:58 AM EDT2017-10-24 12:58:09 GMT
    Tara Grinstead (Source: Family)Tara Grinstead (Source: Family)

    Several media organizations are appealing a gag order by the Irwin County Superior Court in the high-profile murder case of Tara Grinstead. The gag order prevented law enforcement and attorneys associated with the case, and family members of the victim and suspects from speaking to the media.

    More >>

    Several media organizations are appealing a gag order by the Irwin County Superior Court in the high-profile murder case of Tara Grinstead. The gag order prevented law enforcement and attorneys associated with the case, and family members of the victim and suspects from speaking to the media.

    More >>

  • SEASONAL JOBS: Who's hiring in Albany?

    SEASONAL JOBS: Who's hiring in Albany?

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 7:44 AM EDT2017-10-24 11:44:23 GMT
    Businesses need extra help during the busy holiday season (Source: WALB)Businesses need extra help during the busy holiday season (Source: WALB)

    If you're looking to put some jingle in your pocket, a number of Albany businesses are hiring for the upcoming holiday season.

    More >>

    If you're looking to put some jingle in your pocket, a number of Albany businesses are hiring for the upcoming holiday season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly