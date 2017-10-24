Grinstead gag order challenge set for GA Supreme Court

Several media organizations are appealing a gag order by the Irwin County Superior Court in the high-profile murder case of Tara Grinstead.

On February 23, 2017, after allegedly receiving a tip, the GBI arrested Ryan Alexander Duke and charged him with Grinstead’s murder.

Within a week of Duke's first appearance, Judge Melanie Cross issued a gag order after Duke’s attorney asked the court to bar trial participants from commenting on the case.

The gag order prevented law enforcement and attorneys associated with the case, and family members of the victim and suspects from speaking to the media.

Judge Cross wrote that the gag order was necessary to prevent pre-trial publicity so that to ensure that accused killer Ryan Duke could receive a fair trial.

On March 2, 2017, WXIA-TV and WMAZ-TV challenged the order, saying it was too vague.

On March 24, 2017, the judge modified the order. The new order still limits which individuals can speak in this case, but clarifies what information they are allowed to share.

Until the case goes to court, the DA, counsel for the defendant Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes, the court staff and current and past members of law enforcement that worked on the investigation cannot release any information relating to the character, criminal record of the defendants or possibility of a plea.

The judge also clarified that the order doesn't apply to members of the media.

You can read the full order below.

The attorneys for the media organizations are S. Derek Bauer, Ian Byrnside, and Cody Wigington.

The attorneys for the State and Duke are Paul Bowden, District Attorney, and John Mobley, II.

