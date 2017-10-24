SEASONAL JOBS: Who's hiring in Albany?

Fletcher said she is looking for help in her restaurants (Source: WALB)

The Albany Target filled its 54 seasonal positions in a matter of days (Source: WALB)

Businesses need extra help during the busy holiday season (Source: WALB)

Princesses and superheroes may flood the streets for Halloween next week, but Christmas decor is starting to fill the aisles of several Albany stores.

"We have all of our Christmas lights up and ready. We're starting with the outdoor, getting that out first, so people can begin decorating their houses," said Albany Target Assistant Store Manager Andrew Peterson.

Last month, the Albany Target announced they were looking to fill 54 seasonal positions. Peterson said those positions were filled within a matter of days.

"We got a lot of quality applicants. A lot of qualified people came through the doors," said Peterson.

While customers will see more workers in red shirts, Target employees will see more green. The company recently announced they're paying their employees more money this year.

"Everyone hired on is going to make $11 an hour this holiday season," said Peterson.

Although Target has most of their seasonal help, a number of Albany businesses are still looking for applicants.

Kohl's said it needs additional help this holiday season. Although the company didn't give an exact number, it did confirm they're working to hire extra associates.

Toys R Us is also looking for some seasonal help. A spokesperson said the retailer plans to bring on more than 1,000 seasonal employees throughout its Georgia stores. The Albany Toys R Us will hire 40 seasonal employees.

JC Penney is also hiring for the holiday season. Nationwide, the company plans to hire 40,000 seasonal workers. In Albany, the retailer will hire 40 seasonal workers.

Many of the big box stores are offering special employee discounts to help those seasonal workers with their holiday shopping.

But it's not just the big retailers needing help, City Commissioner and Restaurant Owner BJ Fletcher said the holiday season is a busy time for her restaurants, like BJ's Country Buffet.

"People get their catering events together. Catering and parties are huge in this community," said Fletcher.

This season, Fletcher said she needs around 20 part-time workers to help with the influx of hungry customers.

"We are pretty busy until December 26th and then we start scrambling to start cleaning and do what we can," said Fletcher.

In addition to hiring part-time workers, Fletcher is about to open her next restaurant, Jab's BBQ on Dawson Road. She said she's going to need a full staff for that location.

"Get out here. There are jobs. I hear people say every day that there are no jobs. I promise you, get out here, there are tons of jobs," said Fletcher.

Those interested in becoming a seasonal employee should stop by one of the mentioned stores and ask for an application.

