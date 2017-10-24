One in custody after shots fired at Wilcox State Prison - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

One in custody after shots fired at Wilcox State Prison

(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ABBEVILLE, GA (WALB) -

One person is in custody after shots were fired near Wilcox State Prison early Tuesday morning.

According to the Wilcox County Sheriff's Office, someone breached the perimeter of the prison just before 1 a.m. When he encountered a guard, he pulled out a gun and the guard opened fire. No one was hit.

The suspect took off and was caught shortly before 6 a.m. following a manhunt involving Crisp County tracking team, K-9's and a GSP helicopter.

Two packages were recovered on prison property.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

