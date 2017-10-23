WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/23/17): Colson kicks off Indian scoring

Colson ran the kickoff to the end zone (Source: WALB)
The play kicked off a lot of scoring for the team (Source: WALB) IRWIN CO., GA (WALB) -
The people have spoken and another Play of the Week champion has been crowned.
The play came during a big Irwin Co. win against Wilcox Co. Friday.
It happened at a point when the Indians were down 3-0 in the first quarter. Jamorri Colson catches a kickoff, gets a few blocks and goes all the way to the house.
The fan favorite play helped the Indians get the momentum rolling for a 52-3 win.
