PLAY OF THE WEEK: Colson kicks off Indian scoring

The play kicked off a lot of scoring for the team (Source: WALB)

Colson ran the kickoff to the end zone (Source: WALB)

The people have spoken and another Play of the Week champion has been crowned.

The play came during a big Irwin Co. win against Wilcox Co. Friday.

It happened at a point when the Indians were down 3-0 in the first quarter. Jamorri Colson catches a kickoff, gets a few blocks and goes all the way to the house.

The fan favorite play helped the Indians get the momentum rolling for a 52-3 win.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!