PLAY OF THE WEEK: Colson kicks off Indian scoring - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

PLAY OF THE WEEK: Colson kicks off Indian scoring

Colson ran the kickoff to the end zone (Source: WALB) Colson ran the kickoff to the end zone (Source: WALB)
The play kicked off a lot of scoring for the team (Source: WALB) The play kicked off a lot of scoring for the team (Source: WALB)
IRWIN CO., GA (WALB) -

The people have spoken and another Play of the Week champion has been crowned. 

The play came during a big Irwin Co. win against Wilcox Co. Friday.

It happened at a point when the Indians were down 3-0 in the first quarter. Jamorri Colson catches a kickoff, gets a few blocks and goes all the way to the house. 

The fan favorite play helped the Indians get the momentum rolling for a 52-3 win. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly