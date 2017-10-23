Bishop advocates for community's help to stop violence

Stop the Violence campaign to get officials and community to stand up. (Source: WALB)

Bishop Frederick Williams, Chairman for the Stop the Violence campaign, has noticed changes in attitudes in Albany due to the recent violence. He's asking law enforcement and the community to stand up and make some changes.

Whether that be more safety protocols in nightlife venues or more strict gun control laws.

Bishop Frederick Williams said that the recent crimes are preventing people from going out and enjoying everyday life because they are living in fear. He said the violence has to stop.

"The nature of the crime should be taken into consideration, so I'm asking and calling for some tougher restrictions in our city," said Williams.

This subject is something close to Williams because his family was directly affected by these senseless acts of violence.

"My sister was brutally murdered right here in the city. That's what started my involvement. Completely senseless," said Williams.

He is advocating to stop the violence and asking officials to step it up.

"We must have tougher laws. We got to have tough laws. We got to have some kind of gun control. We got to have weapons control," said Williams.

Williams suggested venues invest in their own security measures in addition to Albany Police and local law enforcement to protect the citizens.

"Have your own security team and it's gotta be a well-trained group of people who know not only how to protect the innocent people that come but look out for the surroundings," said Williams.

Williams explained it also has to be a change of lifestyle for not only the enforcers but the ones committing the crimes as well.

He explained this generation would rather die for being disrespected than to love and forgive.

He encourages people to not bring weapons with them, to try and prevent crimes from happening.

"If you going out to have fun, why pack yourself with guns? Why have all this stuff if it's supposed to be a good time? I think if we put all these things in place, it will begin to curb crime," said Williams.

If you would like to voice your opinions or be involved, the Stop the Violence group meets every Tuesday at noon with the police chief and district attorney at Gethsemane Worship Center at 529 10th Avenue in Albany.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!