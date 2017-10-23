Albany nonprofit to open maternity group home

A nearly one million-dollar grant was awarded to Open Arms for a maternity group home facility. (Source: WALB)

An Albany nonprofit will soon provide a new program that helps young people who are parenting or homeless and pregnant.

A nearly one million-dollar grant was awarded to Open Arms for a maternity group home facility.

The five-year grant will serve young adults ages 16 through 22, who are pregnant or parenting.

Services are provided for up to 21 months, or until a young person turns 18 years old if they enter a program at age 16.

The organization will also provide parenting skills as well as child development.

"We don't want them to be parenting out there all alone and not having the resources that they need," said Associate Executive Director Rosalyn Fliggins. "If they don't have to be dependent on the system we don't want them to be. If you don't want to drop out of high school to be a parent, we'll make sure they stay in school. Make sure they got connections to the community as far as jobs as far as life skills. We want to make sure that by the time they leave us that they are productive adults but also awesome parents."

Open Arms staff are asking residents to start sending referrals by mid-November.

The facility will be located near the intersection of Jefferson and Jeffries.

