Albany home catches fire while owner chases dog

Albany Firefighters were called to a home in the 600 block of 12th Avenue early Monday afternoon for a kitchen fire.

The owner told firefighters he was cooking food on the stove when his dog got loose. By the time the owner caught his dog and returned home, the house was on fire.

Firefighters said the stove and kitchen cabinets were burned, and the rest of the house had moderate smoke damage.

They estimated the damage at $3500.

Firefighters want to remind people to stay aware and not leave food cooking unattended.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!