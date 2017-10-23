Dougherty County house fire blamed on unattended cooking

Albany Firefighters were called to a home in the 900 block of Moultrie Road about 1:30 Monday afternoon.

Firefighters said no one was home when they arrived.

Neighbors called to report the fire after seeing flames coming out the windows.

Firefighters said apparently food left cooking on the stove sparked a blaze that left the home with heavy flame and smoke damage.

The estimated damage is almost $20,000.

