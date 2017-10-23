Frightening finger food for some fabulous festivities

Makes some ghostly treats for your Halloween party. (Source: Dessert Now Dinner Later)

We know Pinterest has so many ideas for creating festive food, especially for Halloween, but we've all seen the Pinterest fails. So, instead of you wasting your time scrolling through Pinterest tracking down the least intimidating ones, we did it for you!

Some of our digital staff spent hours (not really) scouring the popular site to find some recipes for your Halloween party. And most of them are five ingredients or less!

You can find those recipes below! And let us know if you have a go-to we should include!

Let's start with some treats and save the tricks for later. First, we have a Rice Krispie Treat Pumpkin (you honestly can't go wrong with Rice Krispie anything):

What you'll need: Rice Krispies Butter Marshmallows Food Coloring Mini Rolo’s Green M&M’s



If you want something just as simple, but with a sweet and salty twist, try Ghost Popcorn Balls:

What ingredients you'll need: 16 cups of popped popcorn (about 1 standard size bag of popcorn) One 10 oz bag of mini marshmallows 1/2 stick butter (1/4 cup) 1 package Wilton bright white candy melts Candy eyeballs



If you want ghosts, sweet, salty and a little adorable (okay, maybe REALLY adorable) and even more simplistic, try the Ghost Pretzels:

Here is what you'll need: 30 pretzels 1/2 (12oz) bag of vanilla milk chips (equal to 6oz or 1 cup) 1/2 tsp coconut oil or shortening, for thinning the chocolate 1 (.88oz/25g) pkg of candy eyeballs



Let's make things even simpler. You already have candy lying around (stop eating it, it's for trick or treaters, or your party guests, geez), so why not add chocolate and make Halloween Candy Bark?

You only need these two ingredients: 3 cups bittersweet chocolate chips 2 cups assorted candy, cut into bite-size pieces



Okay, so maybe you don't want just desserts at your spooky shindig (I mean, but why though?) How about some finger food.

No, like actual fingers. These Bloody Hot Dog Fingers are simple and gruesome (hey, you're the one who didn't want more desserts, or was that me? I can't remember).

Necessary ingredients: 12 hot dogs (any type — chicken, beef, pork or veggie) 1 sweet onion Ketchup 12 hot dog buns



If for some reason you have an over-abundance of hot dogs, you could also make these spooktacular treats - mum's the word with these Mummy Dogs:

What you'll need: 6 Hot dogs 1 package Crescent Roll Dough



Now, if you need fun, and slightly spooky Halloween drink, check out this simple Black Lemonade recipes:

Required ingredients: Juice of one lemon 1-2 capsules activated charcoal Stevia or maple syrup Water Ice



Of course, there are plenty more recipes on Pinterest you can pick from. So we send you onward to put together your ghoulish gathering and don't forget to invite us!

