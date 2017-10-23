Sylvester PD hosts Halloween howler for pets and their owners

Sylvester Fire Department will be giving out Halloween bags during the Pets and Pals Parade. (Source: Karen Singletary)

Sylvester city leaders are offering a safe option to celebrate Halloween and get this, you can include your pooch.

The Georgia Peanut Festival is hosting the annual Peter Pan Peanut Butter Pets and Pals Parade this week.

Kids of all ages, with or without their pet, are encouraged to wear a costume.

There will be trophies awarded for the best-themed presentation with a pet and best costume with a pet.

Those same categories are also open for those without pets.

Last year, there were about 49 entries.

"They love this parade and they're real enthusiastic about coming to this parade and being in the parade. Their pets, the way they dress these pets and dress themselves is amazing," Sylvester Main Street Manager Karen Singletary said.

The Sylvester Fire Department will be giving out Halloween bags during the Pets and Pals Parade.

The event takes place on Thursday with registration starting at 5 p.m.

All animals must have current rabies vaccination and be on a leash.

Several downtown merchants will also be passing out candy after the parade.

