Tift County Sheriff warns residents about phone scam

Tift County Sheriff Gene Scarbrough said the sheriff's office has received multiple reports of phone scams.

Scarbrough said the scammer claims to be an Officer Hart with the Tift County Sheriff's Office.

The scammer then tells victims he has a warrant for their arrest because they missed jury duty.

He tells victims they have to pay a fine over the phone immediately or they will be arrested.

Sheriff Scarbrough said there's no Officer Hart at the sheriff's office and the office does not make phone calls asking for money.

"They're professionals. They know what they're doing. They know how to pull that heartstring, especially on the elderly," explained Scarbrough.

Sheriff Scarbrough said if you answer your phone to hear this scam, it's best to hang up and call the sheriff's office.

