Tift County Sheriff warns residents about phone scam

Bishop Frederick Williams, Chairman for the Stop the Violence campaign, has noticed changes in attitudes in Albany due to the recent violence. He's asking law enforcement and the community to stand up and make some changes.More >>
An Albany nonprofit will soon provide a new program that helps young people who are parenting or homeless and pregnant.More >>
Firefighters want to remind people to stay aware and not leave food cooking unattended.More >>
Firefighters said apparently food left cooking on the stove sparked a blaze that left the home with heavy flame and smoke damage.More >>
One Worth County High School student is checking one very special item off her bucket list.More >>
