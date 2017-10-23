Valdosta Police Department launches two youth programs

The Valdosta Police Department is launching two new youth programs, both aimed to build better relationships between children and officers.

The Youth Police Advisory Board begins this year, and the Youth Citizen's Police Academy will start in July 2018.

For the advisory board, the department will be working with local youth and their parents to meet every other month.

They'll meet with the chief of police and his staff to develop a better relationship with law enforcement.

The second program, a police academy, will be a week-long summer enrichment program for 11 to 17-year-olds.

It will allow children and teens to interact with Valdosta police officers and build a closer relationship.

"Having these relations and building them from a young age is what we're after," said Valdosta Police Department Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

Bembry said the goal of both these programs is for youths and police to find a common ground.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!