Valdosta business increasing security after burglaries

Surveillance footage of Chandler stealing what Johnson says were DVD players (Source: WALB)

A Valdosta business is looking to increase security measures after becoming the target for thieves.

The Advanced Auto Parts store on North Saint Augustine Road has had two burglaries in the past month.

The latest break-in was this past Saturday. Police have arrested Elliott Chandler, 34, for Saturday's burglary.

Saturday night, around 11:30, the Advanced Auto Parts alarm sounded.

Valdosta Police said officers responded along with Store Manager Reggie Johnson.

Police said about 30 minutes after the initial call, VPD found a man matching the description on the surveillance video, that's when police identified the suspect as Chandler.

"We are going to have to take some extra measures in regards to trying to keep this place safe and secure," said Johnson.

Johnson said he's already got an alarm and video surveillance but doesn't want to reveal what other measures he hopes to utilize.

Valdosta Police Department Lieutenant Adam Bembry said the department's priority is to protect people and the second priority is the safety of property.

"Businesses will not function if they're not being able to provide goods and services without being victimized of crime every minute," said Bembry.

"We're not scared, no," said Johnson, "We just don't know what's going to happen next. I just want to make sure my team is safe and secure."

Chandler is now being held at the Lowndes County Jail.

Johnson said he has not gotten the property back yet because detectives are still investigating.

Chandler has been charged with second degree burglary.

